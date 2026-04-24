Clothing kept by room mate

So it was the week of Easter Sunday when me and my fiance lost everythiing we had. All of our clothes, sentimental things that can never be replaced. My fiances aunt who passed away her ashes was in the book bag and it was also kept. Other things like hygiene items, letters, pictures, etc. I don't understand why this happened. This guy turned on us when all our intentions was to help that man and now to this day he refuses to give us back our stuff. We are out of work and if anyone can help even if it's just a prayer would mean so much.