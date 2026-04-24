Its not a long story kind of just straight forward I know im asking for a lot and im not asking we meet the goal I just need some money for clothes for me and my sister shes younger so she cant do much but i atart working soon so i should be of help. We have had a lot of clothes donated and that has been so helpful, we need clothes for the new school year both our parents work but dont make much and then they have to buy school supplies and then what ever money is left goes to our new clothes. Anything helps and is greatly appreciated and I start working soon so hopefully that covers it and I dont need to ask for money. All we ever get is old clothes and im not saying that's an issue im so grateful for that but it would be nice for us to have something nice for a change especially my sister I dont want her growing up how I did. Hopefully this reaches the right people