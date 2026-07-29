Closed Mouths Dont Get Fed HELP ME HELP SELF

For those who know me, you know I don’t usually ask for help. Pride, independence, survival mode… I’ve worn all of that like armor for a long time. But life has taught me that sometimes strength also looks like being honest when you need a hand.





I’m over a year into recovery, working full-time, and I just passed my real estate course exam. That alone feels huge because there was a time I honestly didn’t know if I’d even make it this far. God has carried me through some dark seasons, and step by step I’m trying to build a better life for myself and for my 18-year-old who needs me.





Right now, transportation is my biggest obstacle.





I currently drive a little moped to work and everywhere else. I’ve already injured myself on it multiple times, ridden through rain with ponchos flapping like a dollar-store superhero cape, and truthfully… I can’t picture myself pulling up to show a luxury home on my lil scooter 😭





I’ve worked hard to save close to $1,500 toward a vehicle, but everything in my price range looks like it might collapse the second the engine turns over… if it turns over at all.





At the moment, I’m also staying in an extended stay hotel paying $413 every single week. The struggle is very real. I work hard, but it feels like I’m sprinting uphill carrying groceries, bills, and dreams all at once.





A reliable vehicle would completely change my situation. It would help me safely get to work, begin building my real estate career, save money long-term, and finally help me move out of this hotel cycle and into stability.





I truly believe God didn’t bring me this far just to leave me stuck here.





If you feel led to help, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Every donation, prayer, and share means more than I can explain. And if you can’t contribute financially, please just pray for me and share this. Sometimes one share reaches the right person at the right time.





Thank you for believing in people who are trying to rebuild their lives one step at a time. ❤️

I appreciate all positive energy and prayer at this time I am treading water and I just need a lil float!