Louis Cloete- Missionary Teacher (ARTS)

I am a minister in the Orthodox Presbyterian Church and a full time faculty member of Africa Reformation Theological Seminary (ARTS) located in Kampala, Uganda. Since this position is self-supporting, I am dependent on the generous gifts of churches an individuals who desire to support this work. I have a Master of Divinity from Greenville Presbyterian Theological Seminary (GPTS), and is nearing completion of a Doctor of Ministry through Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary (RPTS) At his point I am seeking to be able to get enough income to be able for my wife and I to move to Kampala as soon as possible. Until that realizes, I need enough donations to be able to travel to Uganda three times a year for the purpose of teaching locally.





ARTS is a fully accredited seminary offering high quality masters degrees for the purpose of training men and women to be of service in the church of the Lord Jesus Christ. The flagship degree is a 130 credit hour Masters of Divinity degree, with the eye on men who are called to serve as pastors. The seminary also offers a Master of Arts Biblical Counseling, as well as a Master of Arts in Theological Studies. The latter is offered as three alternatives; Biblical Counseling, Christian Education or Pastoral leadership. ARTS is solidly grounded in the Scriptures as the revealed Word of God, holding to the Three Forms of Unity and the Westminster Standards. With this uncompromising approach, ARTS is in a position to make an impact on not only Uganda, but throughout East Africa.





Since my post-graduate studies at RPTS have been in Biblical Counseling, my focus is primarily on that field. Teaching related courses is taking the bulk of my efforts, but developing new courses are in the pipeline. I will also be more involved with counseling at the seminary's Biblical Counseling Institute once living in Kampala.





Soli Deo Gloria!