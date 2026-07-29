Help Nigel & Krystal Reach Out With The Gospel

As born again Christians, we take any opportunities we can to reach out with the Gospel. We’re often on Gospel missions in the OKC area at sporting arenas, downtown, and other areas in the metro. Your help will give more opportunities to provide free Bibles, Biblical literature, and drinks and snacks as we reach out to those in need.

Please let us know in the message section of your giving if you would like to receive our monthly email letter.

Our people must learn to devote themselves to doing what is good, in order to provide for urgent needs and not live unproductive lives. Titus 3:14