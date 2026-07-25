Clint Montgomery’s Fight Against Colon Cancer

















Our family’s aim is to raise money in support of Clint’s fight against colon cancer.





Clint, my brother, was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. The news has been overwhelming for our family, but Clint has faced it with incredible strength and courage. He underwent surgery to remove the tumor and is now preparing to start chemotherapy. This next phase of treatment is critical for his recovery, but it comes with significant challenges—both physically and financially.





Unfortunately, Clint’s insurance does not cover his prescription medications, so he will be paying for his chemotherapy out of pocket. The costs of treatment, medications, and related medical expenses are adding up quickly. Our family is doing everything we can to support Clint and his wife, Somia, but we know we can’t do it alone. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the burden and allow Clint to focus on his health and healing.





Clint’s family would like to say thank you so much for everyone who is able to donate to this cause. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to us. Please keep Clint and his wife Somia in your prayers as we navigate this difficult journey together