Support ClimateViewer

Jim Lee is devoted to understanding and reporting the truth about the lengthy history of geoengineering and weather modification. He testified at the EPA’s hearing on aviation pollution in August 2015, lectured at Ed Griffin’s conference Global Warming: An Inconvenient Lie in December 2016, interviewed scientists at the American Meteorological Society's 21st Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification in 2018, and his research has been referenced on many prominent websites, including the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Canadian Geophysical Union, MIT, Harvard, and the United Nations.

Jim's ClimateViewer News and Weather Modification History features hundreds of thousands of references, a historical timeline of events, hundreds of newspapers, and a 3D globe where you can not only monitor satellites, weather, earthquakes, fires, and much more in real-time, but is loaded with maps only found on ClimateViewer 3D!

Jim is always keeping you updated with his latest videos and is determined to enact changes in laws worldwide to bring transparency and accountability for weather modification and geoengineering experiments.

Thank you for your support!

Feel free to contact me if you want to know more about our project or want to contribute code, time, or in other ways.

Sincerely,

James Lee

https://connect.climateviewer.com/