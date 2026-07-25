Help Parents of Fetal Harvesting Victim

Clementine Kearns is a 21 week gestation baby whose mother was coerced by Cherry Hill Women's Center into a violating and torturous later abortion. Baby Clementine appears to have been born alive and harvested for organs, then her remains were trafficked for experiments, while her mother and father were severely traumatized. Clementine's parents have been trying to get back her remains for the past two years.





The government can compel records, trace transfers, and preserve evidence that may help Clementine's parents recover her, but in order to navigate this system successfully, they need a strong team of legal experts to represent and guide them. Their ultimate goal, "Clementine's Law", which will ban fetal organ harvesting, also cannot be achieved without legal help. The majority of donations will go towards funding a legal team for Clementine's parents.





As you may imagine, while deep in grief, Clementine's parents have not been functioning well, which has over time has landed them in a financial rut worse than the one that prompted Clementine's mother to reach out to Cherry Hill for help when she was pregnant. Some donations to this fund will go towards helping Clementine's parents stabilize so that they can get back on their feet and keep fighting for justice without having to stress over basic needs.





Additionally, a portion of this fund will be allocated towards "Clementine's Garden", a memorial Clementine's parents wish to build in memory of her to honor all victims of abortion and their defenders.