Clearing Debt, Building Trust Again

I went looking in places I shouldn't have, curiosity about dark things that pulled me somewhere I never meant to go. It turned into gambling I couldn't control, and I put my family's future on the line trying to win back what I'd already lost. By the time I saw it clearly, I was somewhere I didn't recognize.





There was a night I didn't want to keep going. In that moment, I heard a voice that wasn't my own tell me to stay. I believe it was Jesus. I chose to live that night, and I've been trying to live like it ever since, as a better husband, a better father, someone my kids can trust again.





That's where the faith part of my story ends and the practical part begins: there's still debt from that time, sitting between my family and a real fresh start. I'm asking for help clearing it, not because I'm owed it, but because I'm trying to build something better out of what was almost lost, for my kids' sake.





If you're able to help, thank you.