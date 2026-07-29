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Cleared in court but Still Paying the Price

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$25 USD

Fundraiser created bySteven Baird

Cleared in court but Still Paying the Price

Help Marine Veteran Dan Cord Keep His Beloved Guitar


Many veterans return home from combat only to face new battles. For U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran Dan Cord, that battle came in the form of years of legal proceedings after he was accused of firearms-related violations.


Dan refused to plead guilty to something he maintained he did not do. He stood his ground, endured years of stress, uncertainty, and enormous legal expenses, and ultimately prevailed in court.


While justice was finally served, the financial damage remains. Like many Americans who must defend themselves against government accusations, Dan was left carrying thousands of dollars in legal fees despite being cleared.


Dan is also the lead singer and guitarist of the band American Hitmen, a group founded by Marines who served together during the Iraq War. Music has been a lifelong passion and source of healing for Dan, his fellow veterans, and countless fans.


To help pay down his legal debt, Dan is considering selling one of his most treasured possessions—a guitar that carries tremendous personal and sentimental value.


Our goal is simple:


Raise $7,000 to purchase the guitar from Dan so he can apply the funds toward his legal expenses.


Then, once the goal is reached, the guitar will be returned to Dan as a gift from the people who believe he should not have to lose a cherished piece of his life after being cleared of wrongdoing.


This campaign is about more than a guitar. It’s about standing behind a Marine veteran who stood up for himself, endured years of hardship, and emerged vindicated.


If you can contribute, no amount is too small. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this campaign with friends, family, fellow veterans, and supporters of justice.


Thank you for helping us support Dan Cord and his family.


Semper Fi.


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