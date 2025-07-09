CLEAR OFF DEBT TO SAVE A LIFE

I'm raising funds to help me clear urgent debts and regain financial stability. Over the past months, I've struggled with loans and financial hardship despite actively searching for work and trying to earn an honest income. The stress has made it difficult to move forward, and I'm asking for support to help me pay off these debts so I can focus on rebuilding my life, securing stable employment, and becoming financially independent. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. Thank you for your kindness, support, and belief in my future.