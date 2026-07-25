HELP US KEEP TEXAS SKIES CLEAN

Clean air is vital for all living things. Across Texas, we're seeing increased evidence of chemical spraying — with substances like barium, sulfur, and silver iodide — that harm our health, damage ecosystems, and threaten agriculture. We're working to put a stop to it.

You can help.

With others I have created a grassroots campaign and we are fighting for transparency, accountability, and long-term protections for our air. But we can’t do it alone. Here’s how you can support the cause:

✅ Spread the Word — Share this message with friends, family, and your community

✅ Donate — Help cover the cost of printing, communications, digital tools, and outreach

✅ Volunteer — If you have time, skills, or resources to offer, we’d love to connect

✅ Stay Informed — Follow our updates and continue learning about the impact of atmospheric spraying

This work is powered entirely by volunteers. There is no income—only expenses—but we believe clean air is worth every effort. Even a small donation helps us stay in the fight and cover the everyday costs that come with running a campaign like this.

We’re committed to taking the steps necessary—through advocacy, public education, and legal avenues—to ensure clean air for all Texans.

Join our substack at https://cleantexasskies.substack.com/ Contact: e.t. at info@cleantexasskies.com

Thank you for standing with us.

To clean air. To life.







