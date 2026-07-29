Help a Young Family Start a Cleaning Business

My wife and I have three children under the age of 5 and we are struggling to make ends meet. I work full-time for an insurance company and have had some weekend work but the cost of living has kept increasing for us here in the Phoenix metro area.





We are looking to start a residential and commercial cleaning business part-time in order to be able to pay our bills and keep food on the table.





We applied for an SBA loan, however we were denied due to our credit score.





We are looking for $1,500 in the form of a business grant in order to launch our cleaning business. My mother-in-law has experience in the industry and would be helping as well. We've written up a detailed business plan and are eager to start.





For updates or further questions you can email me at ryanhartwig@protonmail.com