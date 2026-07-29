Cleaner community started with a diva willing to

"Hello neighbors! I’m thrilled to introduce Dumpster Diva Cleaning Services, a new local business dedicated to restoring the beauty of our properties. To celebrate our launch, we’re kicking things off with a community-first fundraiser. We believe that a clean environment builds a stronger neighborhood, and we’re asking for your support to help us purchase the professional-grade equipment needed to revitalize our local streets. By contributing to our campaign, you aren't just supporting a small business—you’re investing in a cleaner, brighter community



