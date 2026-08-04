Clean Water & Gospel in Guatemala

I'm raising funds to join a community water project in Guatemala. The project will provide clean water to the community, and I'll be documenting it to create awareness for the need of clean water and to better the quality of life in the area.





Beyond the practical work, this trip is also about opening conversations with the community about Jesus. I believe this project is an opportunity to serve, witness, and build meaningful connections.





Your support will help make this possible. Thank you for standing with me as I join this important work.