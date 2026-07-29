Clean Jobs Youth Initiative Tanzania

We are seeking financial contributions to launch our youth employment and cleaning project in Tanzania.





Our goal is to create jobs for unemployed young men and women by providing professional cleaning services for homes, offices, schools, and public spaces.





The funds raised will be used to purchase essential cleaning equipment and tools, including floor scrubbing machines, grass-cutting machines, mops, brooms, dustbins, protective gear, cleaning supplies, and other necessary equipment.





By supporting this project, you will help create employment opportunities for youth, promote cleaner communities, and improve livelihoods in Tanzania.





Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference.





Contact:WhatsApp: +255764398765

Email: vibetz1621@gmail.com





Thank you for supporting youth empowerment and community cleanliness in Tanzania.





How to Support Us





You can support Clean Jobs Youth Initiative Tanzania through financial contributions.





PayPal: vibetz1621@gmail.com

Airtm:violaviolethbernard@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +255764398765





You can also visit and follow our Facebook page:👉 https://www.facebook.com/share/1CwHd6cBVU/





Every contribution helps us purchase cleaning equipment, create jobs for unemployed youth, and build cleaner communities in Tanzania.





Thank you for your support.