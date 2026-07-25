Clean Home Healthy Living

My parents have lived in my house for several decades. During the last few years, my mother's health has been on a steady decline, my father and I have felt somewhat the same, but to a lesser degree. We have it on professional belief that the cause could be partially due to mold in the home that is creating a mold toxicity in my mother in particular. The house was built in the early 1900s and has experienced several remodels that could have contributed to the mold introduction and subsequent growth. I lack the funds to complete the mold removal and renovations that will become necessary in the process. Estimates vary from ultra conservative of $5,000 to $50,000 average and upwards of that depending on what is currently unforeseen and will be revealed in the process. Any assistance in funding for these costs would greatly help and hopefully help improve the health of my mother and father, and probably would also help with my personal health.