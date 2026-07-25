Cálculos renales (kidney stones)

Hello, my name is Daniel.

I'm raising ₡850,000 (USD 1,680) to cover the cost of treatment for kidney stones. This condition causes me severe pain and requires medical attention to avoid complications.





I currently don't have the resources to pay for the treatment, so any donation, no matter how small, will be a huge help to my recovery. If you can't donate, sharing this campaign also makes a difference.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support and solidarity