CLC Panama Building Project

CLC Panama has been working tirelessly over the past year on a project that will enrich lives in the community of Lassonde, an area of the city of David in the Province of Chiriqui: the CLC Plaza David.

The acquisition of the property for the plaza marked an important milestone in the mission of CLC Panama to establish a solid Christian presence in the region. By the grace of God, through prayer, and with the support of the community, the CLC Plaza David is expected to open its doors sometime in 2025. This space will be dedicated not only to the sale of Christian literature, but we pray that it will become a center of spiritual growth where individuals and families can find inspiration, guidance and support in their faith journeys.

The CLC Plaza David, spanning an impressive 642 square meters, will house five separate retail spaces, each designed to serve the needs of the diverse community while promoting spiritual and economic growth. One of the spaces will become the new CLC David Headquarters that will offer a wide range of books, Bibles and items that inspire and facilitate spiritual growth. In addition, a gourmet coffee shop will add to the offerings, creating a welcoming environment for fellowship where the community can gather to enjoy delicious food and beverages that nourish both body and soul.





Three additional spaces of varying sizes are available for lease. The inclusion of eight parking spaces further enhances the plaza’s accessibility, inviting people from all walks of life to visit and benefit from the resources and services offered.

We pray that the CLC Plaza David will be a place where faith and commerce intertwine to uplift and serve the community to the glory of God. With every Bible, book, and gift shared, we hope to enlighten hearts and contribute to the spiritual growth of Panama. The anticipation grows as we approach the opening day! We are excited for the opportunity to expand our work and to serve as a beacon of hope and truth in this vibrant community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to join us on this exciting journey!