CLC Children's Bibles Project

The project focuses on countries where Christian resources are scarce and printing options are limited, including Benin, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, India, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mozambique, Myanmar, Pakistan, Portugal, and Thailand.

The vision is for each CLC country to have three editions of children’s Bibles available in its national language: for ages 2–4, 5–8, and 8–11. Each version combines vivid storytelling with engaging illustrations, helping children understand and love God’s Word at every stage of their growth.

A major focus of the current phase is the translation and printing of more than 23,000 copies of God’s Colorful Kingdom Storybook Bible, a beautifully illustrated edition originally published by Tyndale House.

Designed for children aged 8–11, this Bible features 31 stories that trace the arc of God’s redemptive plan—from creation to Christ’s resurrection and beyond. The project includes translations into 14 languages for distribution across 19 countries, including Ukraine, where families are deeply in need of hope-filled Christian materials. CLC Poland is overseeing the Ukrainian translation to ensure children can read and understand these stories in their own heart language.

Together, these efforts form the heart of CLC’s wider goal—to print at least 50,000 children’s Bibles, and, as the Lord provides, perhaps even 100,000. Each Bible costs around $4.60 to print and ship, yet its influence stretches far beyond one child.

In many homes, parents and grandparents read alongside their children, turning each Bible into a shared family experience of faith and discovery. One small book often becomes a light that reaches an entire household.

Through this project, CLC continues to see how God uses simple tools—paper, ink, and story—to open hearts and transform lives.