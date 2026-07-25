Claudia’s Cancer Care

Twenty-four years ago, Claudia Evangelo survived breast cancer after undergoing a mastectomy and ten total surgeries. She remained cancer-free until two months ago, when cancer was discovered in her other breast. Her oncologist diagnosed it as HER2++ breast cancer and described it as one of the most aggressive and fastest-growing forms of breast cancer.





Claudia was ready to begin treatment at Central Georgia Cancer Care, but on the morning chemotherapy was supposed to begin, Michael and Claudia learned how much they would be responsible for after insurance. Claudia and Michael live on Social Security and do not have the resources to absorb these medical costs. This has caused an unexpected delay in treatment.





Claudia needs 18 treatments, given every three weeks, followed by a lumpectomy. The treatment schedule will last approximately 54 weeks and extend into next year. Their expected insurance responsibility is approximately $7,800 for the remainder of this year and up to another $9,000 next year, creating a financial need of approximately $16,800.



