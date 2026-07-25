Claudia hadden needs a used car she is 80

Hello

My name is claudia hadden from dudley ga

I am desperately trying to get my mom a cheap used car. Any kind as long as it drives. Dnt care about make,model or year

She need to have the vehicle to go to the doctor, grocery store and to just run errands. Please help and support her. Even a dollar will add up

Thanks

Please, please, help her

Wonderful Christian lady

Live down town dudley ga

1098 stadium street

Dudlet ga 31022



