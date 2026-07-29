Classroom Supplies for My 8th Grade Students

I'm an 8th grade ELA and Social Studies teacher at a Title I school, and I'm getting ready for my third year. My students face so many challenges, and this year the district won't be providing much in terms of classroom supplies.





I've put together a list of items on Amazon that will help my students and support our classroom. These supplies will make a real difference as we start another school year together.





If you're able to help, I'm deeply grateful. If you can't contribute right now, sharing this fundraiser would mean so much. Thank you for standing with my students and our classroom.