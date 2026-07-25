Clase Family - Housefire

Help Jhensy, Jari & their girls rebuild after a devastating house fire.





On the evening of July 23, Jhensy, Jari, and their two beautiful daughters experienced the unimaginable—they lost their home and everything they owned in a devastating house fire.





By the grace of God, the family was not home when the fire occurred and they are all safe. While we are incredibly thankful that their lives were spared, they now face the overwhelming task of rebuilding from nothing.

We are working to help them secure new housing and replace the essentials they have lost. The financial need is significant, and every gift—no matter the size—will make a meaningful difference as they begin this difficult journey.





For those who would like to help with clothing, the girls wear:

Amayah: Size 6/7 Isabella: Size 8/9





Jhensy and Jari are deeply grateful for your prayers, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult season.





Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with your family and friends. Together, we can be the hands and feet of Jesus, surround this precious family with love, and help them rebuild their lives one step at a time.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and prayers.

In His Love,

-Mari



