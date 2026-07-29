Clarkston GA Summer Mission Trip

I am very excited to share that I will be serving in Clarkston, Georgia from May 27 to July 24 as an intern at Clarkston International Bible Church!





Clarkston is a refugee settlement city. It is very ethnically diverse, with people from all parts of the world, including over 90 unreached people groups - people who have little to no access to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. During the two months that I’ll be there, I’ll be a part of the community engagement efforts, and will work with mission teams that come to Clarkston.





The cost of this summer will be $2,000, so I’m asking for financial contributions. It doesn’t matter how much you are able to give. This is an offer to be a part of the work that God is doing in Clarkston. I’m also asking for prayers over this summer - specifically for hearts to be softened by the Good News of Jesus Christ.





And this is the Good News:

God created everything, and He created us for a relationship with Him. But we’ve rebelled against God - which is sin - and that separates us from God, who is holy and cannot be in the presence of sin. The wages of sin is death. But God, being so rich in mercy and love, sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to live a perfect, sinless life, and to die a death that we deserved on the cross. He rose again 3 days later, so that, if we choose to trust and follow Christ, we are reconciled to relationship with Him.

He loves you so much, that He did all of that for you. Not because of what we have done to earn it, but because of love.





So whether it’s through financial donations or prayer, support would be greatly appreciated for this summer, so that more can hear of this Good News.





“‘Jesus came and told His disciples, ‘I have been given all authority in heaven and on earth. Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Teach these new disciples to obey all the commands I have given you. And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.’”

Matthew 28:18-20