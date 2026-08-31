Claire’s Service Trip to Kenya

Hello all!





I wish to welcome you to my service trip to Kenya fundraiser which will help me cover the costs of travel, food and accommodation. The trip is organised through a Berlin-based nonprofit, Visioneers, which is involved in both local and international service projects. The trip is a 15 day itinerary themed to the UN SDG 10 of Reducing Inequality.





I have just recently graduated from the University of Amsterdam with a Bachelor’s in the Humanities and International Relations and am currently networking and pursuing volunteering experience in humanitarian aid and human rights advocacy. I wish to apply my education to experiential practice and utilise skills of advocacy to promote a more just world in the face of inequality and marginalisation.





If you feel so inclined to help me reach my goal and make it to Kenya, I would be very appreciative!





Blessings,

Claire