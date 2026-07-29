'Clayface' 2026 Full Movie Download Link:, A creepy body horror movie.





Full MOVIE 1080 PLAY 👇 Click Here!





Full MOVIE WATCH 👇 Click Here!





Yes, the upcoming 2026 Clayface film is confirmed to be an R-rated body horror movie

set within the DC Universe. Described by James Gunn as a "complete horror film" rather than a traditional superhero movie, it focuses on the character Matt Hagen, with early footage featuring intense, disturbing scenes, including a face-melting sequence

Best horror movie websites

A Hollywood horror tale centering on a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant, only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.

DC Goes Full Horror in First Trailer for ‘Clayface’

Tom Rhys Harries stars in the Batman villain's solo project, in theaters on October 23.

By Germain Lussier

Published April 22, 2026, 2:50 pm ET





Tom Rhys Harries, Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, Naomi Ackie

Synopsis

A shape-shifting creature made of magical clay haunts Gotham City, alternating between villain and ally of Batman. Multiple tragic figures have taken on the Clayface mantle over the years.







