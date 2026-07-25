Support Candace in the RTS Counseling Program

Hi my name is Candace Jackson. I am a wife, mother of four children (and a cat), and currently studying in the Masters of Counseling program at the Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, MS. My reason for pursuing counseling is partly because of the tremendous and transformative impact it has had on my life but also the clear call God has placed on my heart to pursue it. My desire is to be a shoulder/anchor for those seeking counsel as someone professionally counseled me in my time of need. My goal is to serve any and all God calls me to reach. The program I am in is a special 3 year track that will complete in 2026. I am currently on year 2! To successfully continue and fulfill this calling, my husband and I need your help to finish this time of training (i.e. books, tuition). Will you join me on this venture with your prayers and financial support?