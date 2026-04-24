Ciuks Fund

Hello, I live in Alaska and I need help getting my son items. I recently moved back to my family from working in the city and moved back to southwestern part of Alaska and just got a 15 an hr paying job recently. I am a single mother, I don't rely on my son's dad. I would like me and my son to move into the city life by end of July. It is expensive in the rural alaska, thank you for understanding and please no bad comment. God bless🫶