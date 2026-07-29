I have been accepted into City Project, an 8-week discipleship and mission program from May 22 to July 9, designed to help college students grow in leadership and faith.

Over the last few years, I’ve felt God challenging me to think differently about what it means to serve others every day. While it’s been a season of growth, I realized I still have so much to learn about sharing the gospel effectively. City Project is a unique opportunity for me to receive intentional theological training and put it into practice right away.

I’ll be receiving intensive discipleship, growing in evangelism, and serving both locally and internationally. In addition to the training, my team will spend one week in New York City and two weeks in Southeast Asia, where we will support local churches and long-term missionaries in serving the community in different ways.

If you feel led to partner with me, whether through prayer, financial support, or both, I would be incredibly grateful. The total cost is $5,750, and I have $2,750 left to raise to make this possible. Every contribution brings me closer to being funded, and any amount is greatly appreciated.

I would love your prayers that God prepares my heart, that our team is unified and bold, and that the people we meet and serve encounter Jesus!

Thank you so much for considering being part of this journey with me.





With gratitude,

Eric Grotevant



