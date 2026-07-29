City on a hill in Cambodia

The vision

Cambodia carries deep wounds. A generation lost to genocide. Families fractured by poverty. Young people who have never been told that their lives matter or that their work could be beautiful.





Sath Boran will be a community where vulnerable Cambodians — orphans, children of widows, adults with disabilities, and others on the margins — are taught well, fed well, paid well, and welcomed into a life of meaningful work.





The community will produce what it consumes and export what it produces well: pasture-raised buffalo and chicken from organic farms, lotus and bamboo textiles, buffalo-bone and leather goods, and a small refined hospitality offering for visitors who travel toward what is real. Trainees will learn alongside their work, educated in history, philosophy, arts, Khmer artisanry, music, and dance — a formation of both mind and hands. From their youngest years, they will develop English fluency and, more importantly, the philosophical discipline of seeking truth: the ability to actively wrestle with what is real and authentic in a generation increasingly bombarded with counterfeits. Those who excel will become master craftsmen, hospitality leaders, or community stewards. Those who choose to leave will do so with stable, creative, intellectually rigorous minds — and skills, references, and dignity.





The community will remain alive and authentic through a steady stream of visiting artists, musicians, and philosophers who will challenge residents to think deeply and work beautifully. All events and activities will be rooted in Christian values — oriented toward light, truth, and beauty rather than debauchery — creating a culture where genuine human flourishing is always the aim. The community will remain a place where innocence, direction, and moral formation are carefully protected—standards rigorously maintained to prevent the corruption and compromise that destroys similar communities. A place where ideas and hands-on labor belong together.





A community whose faith will be visible but not coercive — where the door is open to all, and where everyone who enters knows whose house this is.









On faith and culture





Sath Boran will be built on Christian values and will serve as the city on a hill in these dark days. The leadership will be predominantly Christian; the values that govern daily life — honest work, care for the weak, integrity, the dignity of every person — are Christian values lived out plainly. New residents will complete an orientation that explains what the community believes and why. After that, participation in chaplaincy, worship, and Bible study will be voluntary. No one will be coerced; no one will be hidden from the truth. Visitors of all backgrounds will be welcome, and the community will host scholars, debates, and the kind of serious cultural life that takes the human soul seriously.





Why this, why now





Cambodia is uniquely positioned to lead Southeast Asia in organic and artisan production, but only if its young people are trained to build that future. The opportunity is also a calling: a country whose recent past has been so painful, with a population so eager to learn, is exactly where patient, beautiful work can bear visible fruit. Now is the moment to begin.





How we are starting





This community does not yet exist. It begins with one person willing to relocate and lay foundations. The founder — born in Korea, raised in Japan from age twelve, university-educated in the United States, and a long-term observer of Southeast Asia — has spent a decade developing conviction toward Cambodia. After years of backpacking the region and building relationships, we are now ready to take the first step.





We are raising funds to relocate the founder and establish the foundation for Sath Boran in Cambodia. Once grounded there, we will pursue institutional funding and grants for land and facility development. It will be sustained by a growing community of stewards, supporters, and partner churches.