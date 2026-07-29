Help Protect Christian Church From Evil Mob Attack

Defenders of the Faith, Fellow Christians, Believers in God,

100% of all proceeds go to the Church to aid them in the aftermath of the invasion of their House of Worship.

Help protect Cities Church and send a message that people of faith will NOT back down against the forces of darkness and evil. "Greater is he that is in me than he that is in the world" - 1 John 4:4

On Sunday January 18th, 2026, a group of unruly agitators stormed Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota in the middle of service, and put the safety and wellbeing of worshipers and their families at risk. These agitators attempted to intimidate a pastor and terrorize families and children.

The pastor of Cities Church, Jonathan Parnell, stood strong as a Man of God and defended his flock in the face of evil. The church even reconvened later that evening and held a worship service. Stand with Cities Church with a 100% tax-deductible donation.

Below is a statement from the church:

"Jesus is real. When we gather on Sunday mornings to worship him, we are gladly giving ourselves to what is most central and sacred in our life together. “We worship Jesus” stretches as the main banner of our church, alongside two other pursuits that flow from it: loving one another and seeking the good of the Twin Cities. On Sunday, January 18, a group of agitators jarringly disrupted our worship gathering. They accosted members of our congregation, frightened children, and created a scene marked by intimidation and threat. Such conduct is shameful, unlawful, and will not be tolerated. Invading a church service to disrupt the worship of Jesus — or any other act of worship — is protected by neither the Christian Scriptures nor the laws of this nation. We welcome respectful dialogue about present issues, and about how the realness of Jesus, as revealed in the Bible, provides the only final answers to the world’s most complex and intractable problems. Jesus Christ, the divine Son of God, lived, died, and rose again for the rescue of all who put their faith in him. He offers a love that transcends cultures, borders, policies, and politics. As those who have been loved and rescued by him, we will not shrink from worshiping Jesus, nor will we stop “teaching and proclaiming the good news that Jesus is the Messiah” (Acts 5:42). Church buildings are meant to be places of peace and solace, where worshipers can hear and live out this message. We therefore call on local, state, and national leaders to protect this fundamental right. We are evaluating next steps with our legal counsel."