Amy's Recovery Fund

Four years ago when I first started taking classes at Belmont Abbey College, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I definitely wasn’t expecting to get so sick that I would became bed ridden and couldn’t walk more than 2 minutes without feeling like I might pass out. I wasn’t sure what was wrong with me until my first semester of Sophomore year, when a friend who had similar symptoms told me about Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS for short). This is a genetic condition which makes it hard for the body to deal with toxins and makes it more susceptible to severe inflammation. My symptoms include, brain swelling, cognitive dysfunction, intense brain fog, dizziness, hormone dysregulation, partial loss of vision, short term memory loss, sleep loss, whole-body swelling, and anxiety. I can no longer do many of the things that I normally loved to do - like playing sports and riding horses. I cannot read for long periods of time, and I had to cut back on my school courses because I can't concentrate. I also can no longer go into many buildings because they have higher levels of mold and toxins. Even my family's home has mold, which meant I had to move out and pay to live in an apartment. I can’t even go back to my family’s house to visit them there because of the mold.

After a lot of research and shopping around, I found a CIRS doctor who operates in my state and who officially diagnosed me with CIRS. To move forward with treatment, it will cost $10,000 - $12,000 for the doctor visits, medications, lab work, and tests. This is on top of the expenses that I already have for my Type 1 Diabetes, Hashimoto's Thyroiditis, and Dysautonomia. The CIRS treatment will give me the opportunity to alleviate the symptoms that I have been experiencing in my everyday life and hopefully allow me to start being able to go into more buildings again. I am so excited to start feeling better as I begin healing my body and getting back to a more normal life!

I would be very grateful if you would consider helping me out financially so that I can afford this treatment. Thank you so much to all of you who have already supported me with your care and your prayers! I appreciate it all so much, and it means a lot to me.