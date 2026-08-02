Circuit Riders Discipleship Training School

Friends and Family!

I hope this finds you well! Recently the Lord has placed in my path a new opportunity and I would love to share what this next season of my life is going to look like!





As many of you know, I recently graduated from high school, and as I began seeking the Lord about what was next for me, I felt Him placing a clear calling on my life. As I continued to pray and seek His direction, I felt Him lead me to attend a Discipleship Training School with an organization called Circuit Riders!





After attending their youth camp last summer, consistently going to their Monday night gatherings, being welcomed into a new community of friends through Circuit Riders, and experiencing God's presence so powerfully through the ministry, I have felt an incredible sense of peace about my decision to go. I am so excited to see how God will use this next season to grow my faith and prepare me for what He has planned.





What is Circuit Riders?

A missions movement reaching the next generation where they already are- High

Schools, Universities. We disciple, train and send young leaders to lead outreaches and

gatherings that spark lasting movements of faith on their campuses, in their cities, and

beyond.





What is a CRX?

The CRX is a four-month discipleship and missionary training school forming young

leaders to live on mission. Phase 1 is the Training Phase, where students are shaped

through Biblical teaching, prayer and worship, practical ministry training, and intentional

community life.

Phase 2 is the Outreach Phase, where students are sent into real-world mission- carrying The Gospel to high school and university campuses across the world. Over the last

decade, this movement has reached 1,800+ campuses, gathered 240,000+ students and

led 24,000+ young people to Christ- multiplying impact through every generation

sent.





Therefore, on October 17th I will be moving to Huntington Beach to start my journey with Circuit Riders!





As with majority of DTS programs, each student raises their own financial support. The total cost of my five months—including tuition, housing, meals, outreach, and other extra costs—is $10,000. If you feel led to partner with me financially, I would be incredibly grateful. Every gift, no matter the size, helps make this opportunity possible and allows me to focus fully on what God has called me to during this season





I am incredibly excited for this next season of my life, and I look forward to growing closer to God, deepening my understanding of who He is, learning how to be a faithful servant of Christ, and discovering more fully the calling He has placed on my life. And I would love it if you could partner with me throughout this journey!





If you cannot partner with me financially, I ask that you keep me in your prayers! Please pray that during my time away the Lord would grow me and strengthen me, that I would stay healthy and safe, and that I would make new friends and build fruitful relationships. And overall I ask that while I am there the Lord would use me as a vessel for his message, and that I will follow his teachings and live out the Great Commission.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and be a part of my life! However you decide to support me I am so incredibly grateful! I am excited to see how the Lord works in this next season of mine, and I look forward to sharing updates with you throughout! Please keep a lookout for my newsletter once a month!





Peace - Love - Shaka

Rylee Kervick