Hi friends and family! I am currently fundraising to go to Circuit Riders camp on August 3-7th. Circuit riders is an amazing ministry based in California. Their mission for camp is to equip the youth to use their gifts from the holy spirit to minister to people through sports, singing, preaching, and media. I will need to raise a total of $1,200. This will cover the camp cost of $695, a plane ticket, extra fees for an unaccompanied minor, and extra expenses. I am excited to see what God has for me this year and l know he’s gonna do some amazing miracles! Thank you all for any prayers, donations, and support.🤍