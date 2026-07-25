Hi Everyone!!





This October, I’ll be moving to Huntington Beach, California, to join Circuit Riders in their Discipleship Training School (DTS)!





I’ll spend two months in training, followed by two months of outreach beginning in January. During outreach, I’ll be traveling with the Carry The Love tour to colleges and high schools across the United States, hosting evangelism and worship gatherings where students can encounter Jesus and experience His love.





Ever since I was young, I’ve felt called to share the Gospel with the world, and I’m incredibly excited to step into this calling alongside so many passionate followers of Jesus.





First, I would love your prayers. Please join me in praying for this season, my time in DTS, my outreach team, and the people we will encounter. I truly believe God is moving in powerful ways, and your prayers mean so much.





Second, if you feel led to give, I would be incredibly grateful for any financial support toward my outreach! Your generosity will help cover travel expenses, accommodation, ministry costs, and day-to-day living expenses throughout the outreach portion.

I’m working and saving as much as I can to invest in this calling God has placed on my life. The full DTS program costs around $30,000 NZD, and I’m aiming to cover at least a third of that myself. To help make the outreach portion possible, I am seeking to raise around $20,000 NZD. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a huge difference and helps me step into what God is calling me to do.





I’d also love to connect with you, whether over coffee or a phone call, to share more about what I’ll be doing and how God has been moving in my life through this journey. Feel free to send me a message!





Acts 20:24

“But my life is worth nothing to me unless I use it for finishing the work assigned me by the Lord Jesus - the work of telling others the Good News about the wonderful grace of God.”





It’s time to ride!