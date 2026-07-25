Partner With Me in Reaching the Lost

This October, I have the incredible opportunity to attend the Circuit Riders Experience (CRX), a four-month discipleship and missionary training school based in Huntington Beach, California. Circuit Riders is a missions movement dedicated to equipping and mobilizing young leaders to spark Gospel movements in their communities, cities, and nations.





Over the past several months, as I’ve prayed and sought wisdom from my parents and mentors about what the Lord has for me after high school, I continually felt God highlighting Circuit Riders. Through prayer and conversations, I’ve felt peace and excitement about stepping into this next season and saying yes to where He is leading me.





CRX is designed to equip young people to live lives fully devoted to Jesus and His mission. The school takes place in two phases:





Phase One: Training

During this season, I will be poured into through biblical teaching, prayer and worship, practical ministry training, and intentional community life. This time is focused on strengthening my faith, deepening my relationship with God, and preparing me to be sent out.





Phase Two: Outreach

Following training, I will step into outreach where I will have the opportunity to put what I’ve learned into action by sharing the Gospel and serving on mission in real-world settings.





What excites me most about CRX is not only continuing to grow deeper in my faith, but learning how to boldly share the Gospel and live missionally wherever God sends me. I’m also excited to grow alongside other young people who are passionate about Jesus and to discover and develop the gifts God has placed in my life to further His Kingdom.





Here's Where You Come In

As I step into this opportunity, I would be so grateful if you would prayerfully consider partnering with me financially. Every donation helps make this journey possible and allows you to be part of what God is doing through this mission.





Most importantly, I would love your prayers. Please pray that God would continue to lead and guide me, deepen my relationship with Him, and move powerfully through this season. I truly believe God is going to do so much through this movement, and I cannot wait to share all that He does.





God Bless,

Elyse





My mother’s name is Rachael, she will be receiving the funds. She will using the funds on my behalf. All funds will be used for food, housing and transportation