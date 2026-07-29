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Cindy’s Journey to receive her new lungs.

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCindy Short

Cindy’s Journey to receive her new lungs.

Our dear friend Cindy Sinesh Short is facing the fight of her life. She is currently undergoing the testing and evaluations needed to qualify for a double lung transplant and hopes to be placed on the transplant waiting list soon. This life-saving procedure offers hope for a healthier future, but the journey ahead is filled with medical, emotional, and financial challenges.


Cindy has spent much of her life courageously overcoming serious health obstacles. Since the age of 16, she has battled Crohn’s disease with remarkable strength and determination. More recently, she has endured COVID-19 seven times, which has taken a tremendous toll on her health. Despite these challenges, Cindy continues to face each day with resilience, hope, and an unwavering spirit.


During this critical time, maintaining her health insurance through COBRA is essential so she can continue receiving the specialized care, testing, and treatment required throughout the transplant process. Unfortunately, COBRA coverage is extremely expensive, and the monthly premiums have created a significant financial burden at a time when Cindy should be focused on her health and recovery. Assistance with these insurance costs would provide tremendous relief and help ensure she can continue accessing the life-saving medical care she needs as she works toward receiving her transplant.


Cindy has been blessed to work for a wonderful employer for many years, and they have been incredibly supportive throughout her journey. Their encouragement, understanding, and compassion have been a tremendous source of strength during this difficult time.


We are asking friends, family, coworkers, and compassionate supporters to help ease the financial stress by contributing whatever they can. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help Cindy maintain the insurance coverage she desperately needs as she works toward qualifying for and receiving her transplant. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Cindy in your thoughts and prayers.


Your generosity, support, and kindness will make a meaningful difference in Cindy’s journey and help give her the best possible chance at a healthier future. Thank you for standing with Cindy during this challenging time. ❤️

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