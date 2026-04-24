Church of Glad Tidings & Embassy of Heaven Fund

Welcome to The Church of Glad Tidings (GT) and The Embassy of Heaven - a place where hope, faith and love are flourishing in a community that has gained a reputation for being “rich in good works” (1 Timothy 6:18) and “meeting urgent needs”(Titus 3:14). What began as a beacon of light in the early 70s in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains of Northern California has blossomed from a hippie commune gone “Jesus Freak” into a vibrant 40-acre community with a bustling congregation committed to impacting the nations of the world and fulfilling the prayer of Jesus Christ for His disciples to establish His Kingdom here on Earth!

The heartbeat that inspires us and informs all we do is this simple yet profound ministry motto: “Find a Need and Meet it! Find a Hurt and Heal it!” Given as “marching orders” to pastor Dave in 1987, this powerful call to action propels us beyond the traditional confines of “the stained glass,” motivating us to embrace a world rife with urgent needs—a world where every act of kindness and every gesture of love, demands both time and resources. From The Morningstar Ranch’s modest beginnings in Smartsville through the growing pains of the Marysville Community Church and finally to the expanding campus of The Church of Glad Tidings (GT) and the Embassy of Heaven in Live Oak, Yuba City and Marysville - our journey has been one of progressive growth in both grace and ministry influence, enabling us to serve the purposes of God both naturally and spiritually, locally and globally!

Today, we extend an invitation to you, to join hands with us as we strive to gather $300,000 for vital community projects that embody our mission.

Under the leadership of Dave and Cheryl Bryan (1987-present) our mission focus to “meet needs” and to “heal hurts” has propelled GT forward, expanding our outreach through initiatives like Babies Out of Bondage, Junior Junction Railroad, School of Leadership Development, School of Missions, Character First, The Creative Light Theatre, S.T.I.T.C.H.E.S. Kids Outreaches, Feather River Men’s Center, Tats Off, Graffiti Busters, The House of Ruth, The F.A.I.T.H. Project, The Transitional Living Center, Imparting Smiles, Hope for the Heart, EPEC Education and The Embassy School of Ministry.

Our commitment to the community is evident in every project, from urban skateparks to transitional living centers, from massive warehouses providing resources for the needy and homeless to sanctuaries of healing and hope.

Our vision has only broadened, welcoming new endeavors such as The Light of Life Wellness Center, Embassy Gardens & Greens, Hope for the Heart and Peace of Heaven Children’s Paradise - aimed at the rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked children! Each initiative testifies to our unwavering commitment to honor the Lord Jesus Christ by investing our time, talents and treasures into transforming lives!

The path we walk is one of faith and action and is a path that requires support—spiritual, financial, and human. The costs associated with running and operating these ministries are significant, but the impact is immeasurable. Your partnership can help sustain this life-changing work.

WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN US IN THIS KINGDOM BUSINESS—a partnership that goes beyond mere contribution, weaving you into the very fabric of our life-saving mission to bring healing and hope to a world very much in need! Please help us help others!

Pastor Dave, Cheryl and the Team

Church Of Glad Tidings - GT

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