Our church, Divine Restoration Church, is urgently seeking support during a difficult financial period.





We are trying to raise $1,000 to cover immediate operational expenses and keep our church doors open for the community we serve.





For many people, this church is more than a place of worship — it is a place of healing, prayer, support, and hope. We provide spiritual guidance and a safe space for those going through hardship, and we are doing everything we can to continue serving.





Right now, we are facing urgent costs that must be covered immediately. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference.





If you are unable to donate, please share this fundraiser with others who may be able to help.





Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support during this important time.