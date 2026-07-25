CHURCH PROJECT

A Humble Appeal to Help Build the House of God





Dear brothers, sisters, friends, and well-wishers,

Grace and peace be with you all in the mighty name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Today, I come before you with a humble heart to ask for your support toward a project that is very close to my heart—the building of the House of God. This is more than just constructing a physical building; it is about creating a place where people can gather to worship, pray, hear God's Word, and find hope, healing, and salvation.

Throughout the Bible, we see how God's people willingly gave to build His house. They understood that every gift, whether great or small, was an act of worship and obedience to God. In the same spirit, I am inviting you to become a part of this wonderful work.

No donation is too small, and no contribution is insignificant. Every amount you give brings us one step closer to completing this sacred project. Whether you can give a little or a lot, your generosity will make a lasting difference in the lives of many people for generations to come.

This church will be a place where children will learn about God's love, families will be strengthened, the brokenhearted will find comfort, and many souls will come to know Jesus Christ. Your support is not simply helping to build walls; it is helping to build a place where lives will be transformed by God's grace.

If God has blessed you and placed it in your heart to support this mission, I kindly ask you to join us. Please share this message with your family, friends, and anyone who may be willing to help. Together, we can accomplish something that will bring glory to God.

From the depths of my heart, I sincerely thank everyone who has already supported this project and everyone who is planning to give. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express. I pray that the Lord remembers every sacrifice you make.

May God Almighty reward you beyond your expectations. May He open doors that no one can shut, bless the work of your hands, grant you good health, protect your family, and supply all your needs according to His riches in glory through Christ Jesus. May your seed never lack fruit, and may you experience divine favor, peace, joy, and overflowing blessings.

The Bible says, "Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap." (Luke 6:38). I pray this promise becomes a reality in your life.

Thank you for taking the time to read this appeal. Thank you for believing in this vision. Thank you for every prayer, every gift, and every word of encouragement. Together, by God's grace, we will build His house for His glory.

May the Lord richly bless you, reward your generosity, and cause His face to shine upon you always.

With sincere gratitude,

Prophet Unity Okoduwa