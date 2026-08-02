Church Premises Construction

Greetings,





My name is Simon, and I have been in pastoral ministry in Kenya for over 10 years. I am also an aspiring theologian with a passion for training pastors and church ministers through theological education. My interest lies in Christian formation through engagement with Scripture, and I run several Bible study programs on a weekly basis.





One of the significant challenges of pastoral ministry is meeting financial demands. Many genuinely called ministers find this aspect so challenging that it drives them to leave the faith or resort to manipulation to meet their ministry needs. Our church has been in existence for 12 years, and we urgently need a permanent and decent place for worship.





Currently, we worship in a tent, which presents its own set of challenges during both sunny and rainy seasons. We are looking to build a structure where we can hold our services. During the rainy season, our children's classes, which are held outside, become problematic, and the rain disrupts the main church service.





Your help and support toward this project would greatly assist us in providing a reliable place of worship for our congregation.





Blessings.