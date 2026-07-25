CHURCH PLANTING IN UNDERREACHED AREAS OF NIGERIA

Dear Friends,

Millions of people in Nigeria still live in communities where there is little or no meaningful Christian witness. While Christianity has grown significantly in many parts of the country, thousands of villages, towns, and rapidly expanding urban settlements remain spiritually underreached. In many of these places, there are very little or no Bible-believing churches, trained pastors, and consistent discipleship ministries.

My name is Rev. Dr. Addison Ndzi Talla, and I serve as a Professor of Missiology at The Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso with several years of experience in theological education, pastoral ministry, leadership development, and church planting. Throughout my ministry in Nigeria and Cameroon, God has given me the privilege of training pastors, mentoring church leaders, and helping establish healthy churches that proclaim the Gospel and serve their communities.

Today, I am inviting you to partner with me in a vision that is larger than planting buildings—it is about planting healthy, reproducing churches that transform lives and communities through the power of Jesus Christ.

The Vision

Our mission is to establish Christ-centered churches in underreached areas of Nigeria by equipping indigenous pastors and church planters who understand the language, culture, and needs of their own communities.

Rather than depending on outside missionaries alone, we want to raise local leaders who will faithfully proclaim the Gospel, disciple new believers, develop future leaders, and multiply healthy churches for generations to come.

Every church planted becomes a center for worship, evangelism, discipleship, leadership development, compassionate ministry, and community transformation.

Why This Matters

Many underreached communities face multiple challenges, including poverty, illiteracy, youth unemployment, religious extremism, displacement, and limited access to quality education and healthcare. Churches can play a vital role in addressing both spiritual and practical needs by sharing the hope of Christ while serving their neighbors with compassion and integrity.

Our goal is not simply to increase the number of churches, but to cultivate churches that are biblically grounded, mission-focused, and committed to making disciples.

How Your Gift Will Make a Difference

Your generosity will help us:

mobilize pastors, evangelists, and church planters through intensive leadership and ministry workshops. Provide Bibles and discipleship materials to ministry leaders. Support evangelistic outreach in underreached communities. Assist indigenous church planters as they establish new congregations. Develop leadership training resources in English and local languages where possible. Mentor church planters during the critical early years of ministry. Equip churches to engage in holistic ministry that reflects the love of Christ.

Our Prayer

Within 12-24 months, we hope to:

Train hundreds of pastors and church leaders who will continue multiplying disciples and churches across Nigeria. Establish about 4 healthy churches in communities with little or no evangelical witness.

How You Can Help

Whether your gift is large or small, it becomes an investment in God's kingdom. Every contribution helps equip leaders, strengthen churches, and bring the hope of the Gospel to communities that have not yet experienced a vibrant Christian witness.

In addition to financial support, we invite you to partner with us through prayer. Please pray for wisdom, protection, open doors for ministry, faithful local leaders, and transformed lives through the power of the Gospel.

Thank You

Thank you for considering this opportunity to participate in what God is doing in Nigeria. Your partnership enables pastors to be equipped, churches to be planted, disciples to be made, and communities to encounter the transforming love of Jesus Christ.

Together, we can help bring the Gospel to underreached communities and raise a new generation of faithful Christian leaders for the glory of God.