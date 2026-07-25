GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

CHURCH PLANTING IN UNDERREACHED AREAS OF NIGERIA

Goal₦10,500,000 NGN
Raised₦29,000 NGN

Fundraiser created byAddison Ndzi Talla

Fundraiser funds will be received by Addison Ndzi Talla

CHURCH PLANTING IN UNDERREACHED AREAS OF NIGERIA

Dear Friends,

Millions of people in Nigeria still live in communities where there is little or no meaningful Christian witness. While Christianity has grown significantly in many parts of the country, thousands of villages, towns, and rapidly expanding urban settlements remain spiritually underreached. In many of these places, there are very little or no Bible-believing churches, trained pastors, and consistent discipleship ministries.

My name is Rev. Dr. Addison Ndzi Talla, and I serve as a Professor of Missiology at The Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso with several years of experience in theological education, pastoral ministry, leadership development, and church planting. Throughout my ministry in Nigeria and Cameroon, God has given me the privilege of training pastors, mentoring church leaders, and helping establish healthy churches that proclaim the Gospel and serve their communities.

Today, I am inviting you to partner with me in a vision that is larger than planting buildings—it is about planting healthy, reproducing churches that transform lives and communities through the power of Jesus Christ.

The Vision

Our mission is to establish Christ-centered churches in underreached areas of Nigeria by equipping indigenous pastors and church planters who understand the language, culture, and needs of their own communities.

Rather than depending on outside missionaries alone, we want to raise local leaders who will faithfully proclaim the Gospel, disciple new believers, develop future leaders, and multiply healthy churches for generations to come.

Every church planted becomes a center for worship, evangelism, discipleship, leadership development, compassionate ministry, and community transformation.

Why This Matters

Many underreached communities face multiple challenges, including poverty, illiteracy, youth unemployment, religious extremism, displacement, and limited access to quality education and healthcare. Churches can play a vital role in addressing both spiritual and practical needs by sharing the hope of Christ while serving their neighbors with compassion and integrity.

Our goal is not simply to increase the number of churches, but to cultivate churches that are biblically grounded, mission-focused, and committed to making disciples.

How Your Gift Will Make a Difference

Your generosity will help us:

  1. mobilize pastors, evangelists, and church planters through intensive leadership and ministry workshops.
  2. Provide Bibles and discipleship materials to ministry leaders.
  3. Support evangelistic outreach in underreached communities.
  4. Assist indigenous church planters as they establish new congregations.
  5. Develop leadership training resources in English and local languages where possible.
  6. Mentor church planters during the critical early years of ministry.
  7. Equip churches to engage in holistic ministry that reflects the love of Christ.

Our Prayer

Within 12-24 months, we hope to:

  1. Train hundreds of pastors and church leaders who will continue multiplying disciples and churches across Nigeria.
  2. Establish about 4 healthy churches in communities with little or no evangelical witness.

How You Can Help

Whether your gift is large or small, it becomes an investment in God's kingdom. Every contribution helps equip leaders, strengthen churches, and bring the hope of the Gospel to communities that have not yet experienced a vibrant Christian witness.

In addition to financial support, we invite you to partner with us through prayer. Please pray for wisdom, protection, open doors for ministry, faithful local leaders, and transformed lives through the power of the Gospel.

Thank You

Thank you for considering this opportunity to participate in what God is doing in Nigeria. Your partnership enables pastors to be equipped, churches to be planted, disciples to be made, and communities to encounter the transforming love of Jesus Christ.

Together, we can help bring the Gospel to underreached communities and raise a new generation of faithful Christian leaders for the glory of God.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve