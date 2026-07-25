Church Plant Mission Trip in Chicago

Hi friends!





My Sunday School class (Kaleo) at my church (Houston’s First Baptist Church) is going on a mission trip in the end of June to Chicago. We will be supporting a church plant there led by one of our former pastors.





In addition to supporting the church in their day to day operations, we will also be partnering with local organizations in their community including a Poverty Relief organization that supports children struggling with poverty and a crisis pregnancy center that helps expecting mothers in need.





I am hoping to form partnerships with a few people to not only reach my financial goal of $1,100 but also to support by partnering in prayer for myself and my team. We will need lots of prayer for focus, grace, good health, safe travels, and the willingness to be empty vessels there to be filled up by God and poured out as He sees fit.





In my experience with missions, sometimes the ability to let go of our preconceived notions about how a trip may go or our expectations of how we will serve or see God show up are often some of the biggest limitations we will face so there’s a definitely a need there.





I want to thank you in advance for your faithfulness by reading this far and also if you choose to partner with me in prayer or provisionally. Thank you for being part of my ability to fulfill the Great Commission (“Go and make disciples of many nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all I’ve commanded, and I’ll be with you until the end of the age.” Matthew 28:19-20)