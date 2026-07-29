Church Foundation Const. in Pakistan

Rimsha's next campaign is to add fill for a Church building foundation for recently purchased land. The project includes es filling river sand there and create wall foundation with bricks 🧱 and all cost of labors and River sand trucks and cement and Sand, it is totally cost is $ 1000 USD.





Evangelist Rimsha Yaqoob Masih in reaches many poor and needy people in Pakistan with the Gospel and providing food and other provisions.

These funds are gathered by myself, Robert Dean, in the US on behalf on Rimsha Yaqoob as GiveSendGo does not operate in Pakistan.You can contact Rimsha at rimshamasih10 at gmail dot com.

She cares about:

1) Improving Education in Pakistan

2) creating Industries in Pakistan so people can have jobs

3) Improving the Education for Women in Pakistan so that can be a part of society

These funds are gather in the US by myself and transferred to Rimsha in Pakistan by Robert Dean on Rimsha's behalf as GiveSendGo does not operate in Pakistan. My Name is Robert Dean.