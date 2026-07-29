Church Facility and Outreach Vision

We are trusting God for a powerful step in our ministry journey as we seek to establish a permanent home for worship, discipleship, and community transformation.

Our vision is to raise ₦30,000,000 to acquire and fully set up a church facility that will serve as a center for spiritual growth, revival, and outreach. This includes the purchase of a suitable building valued at approximately ₦15,000,000, as well as renovation, furnishing, musical instruments, and media equipment needed to create an atmosphere of excellent worship and effective teaching.

Beyond the walls of the church, this vision extends into the communities around us. We are committed to taking the gospel to rural areas and cities through crusades and evangelistic outreaches. During these outreaches, we also plan to demonstrate the love of Christ practically by supporting the poor and vulnerable with food items, clothing, and other essential needs.

This is more than a building project—it is a mission hub. A place where lives will be restored, families strengthened, young people discipled, and communities impacted by the love and power of God.

We believe God is calling us to expand our reach and deepen our impact, and we are inviting you to partner with us in this assignment. Whether through prayer, financial support, or sharing this vision, your contribution will help bring this dream to life and extend hope to many.

Every seed sown is a life touched. Every partnership helps build a lasting legacy for the Kingdom of God.



