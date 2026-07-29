Church construction fundraiser for First Baptist

Dear brethren,this fundraiser has been initiated to help raise funds for the construction of First Baptist Church of Mfangano Island building,the Church is currently not having a building this is after the previous building went on the ground lust year December since it was old and not safe.As a Church we decided to seek for a temporary place in one of the Schools on the Island in January 2026,yes we were permitted to use a classroom but with conditions and timeline.In mid February we faced a serious challenge with the School administration which forced us to quit again,we tried under tree Sunday fellowships but the rains did not allow us to continue, currently we are stranded with this and we are sincerely seeking for your support so we can have even a simple building.Every small contribution $20,$50,$100,$500,$1000 will highly be appreciated.Thisbis a sincere and holistic campaign and I sincerely call for any possible support.

Our target is to raise Kenya Shillings 2,159,000.00 which is about $17,000.May the Lord bless you all as you sacrifice to help the First Baptist Church of Mfangano Island -Kenya 🙏