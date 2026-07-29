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CHURCH BUILDING ( KINGDOM BUILDERS)

Goal₱1,000,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byCarlie Rubia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carlie Rubia

CHURCH BUILDING ( KINGDOM BUILDERS)

Greetings in the precious name of our Lord Jesus Christ.


My name is Carl from the Philippines. I am a servant of God, and currently serving as the Head of the Young People Department of Jesus Christ the Redeemer Ministry, an Assembly of God church.


Today, we humbly knock on the hearts of fellow Kingdom Builders and partners in ministry. We would like to share a brief testimony and the journey that our church is currently facing.


For many years, our congregation has been worshipping in a church building that we do not own. We were blessed to use the property, but recently, the owner informed us that the lot would be sold. Faced with the possibility of losing our place of worship, our church sought God's direction and stepped out in faith. Despite this challenge, we trust in God's faithfulness. He has already provided a piece of land.


Last week, by the grace of God, we began the construction of our church building. While we are grateful for this opportunity, our financial resources are limited, and the work ahead remains challenging. Yet, we stand firm in the promise that God is our Provider and that He will supply all our needs according to His riches in glory.


As we continue this faith journey, we are reaching out to Kingdom Builders who share a burden for advancing God's work. We humbly ask for your prayers and, if the Lord places it upon your heart, your financial support toward the completion of this church building. Every gift, regardless of its size, will help create a place where lives can be transformed, the Gospel can be preached, and future generations can worship the Lord.


We believe that what God begins, He is faithful to complete.


Ephesians 3:20

Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us.


Thank you for your prayers, generosity, and partnership in building God's Kingdom. May the Lord richly bless you

and your family.


⛪ Building God's House, One Step at a Time.

🙏 Every prayer and every gift makes a

difference.


📖 The glory of this latter house shall be greater than of the former, saith the Lord of hosts. — Haggai 2:9


May this new church building become a place where many will worship Christ, hear His Word, and experience His transforming grace. 🙏🏽✨⛪

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