Church Building And Outreach Loan Support

Help Us Complete God’s House and Continue Reaching Lives





Dear friends, family, and kind supporters,





We are humbly asking for your support during a difficult season in our ministry.





We took a loan to complete our church building so that our congregation would have a permanent place of worship. We also organized outreach mini crusades to share the love of Christ with our community, where cash gifts and food items were distributed to widows, vulnerable families, and people in need.





By God’s grace, these outreaches touched many lives and brought hope to countless people. However, the financial burden of the loan has become overwhelming, and we are now struggling to repay it.





Your generous support will help us:





* Repay the outstanding loan used for the church building.

* Complete the remaining work on the church building.

* Continue our mission of preaching the Gospel and serving those in need through future outreaches.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give financially, we kindly ask for your prayers and for you to share this campaign with others.





May God richly bless you for partnering with us to build His kingdom and bring hope to those in need.





With gratitude,





Pst. Gbenga & Pst. Mrs Oluwatosin Shola

Cannan The Last Bus Stop Power City Int’l