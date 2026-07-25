Chud girlfriend needs help.....

Hi, I'm Chad the Builder's girlfriend, and I'm reaching out with hope and faith during a difficult time. We never imagined we'd need to ask for help, but sometimes God works through the kindness and generosity of others.





Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us move one step closer to overcoming this challenge. If you're unable to donate, your prayers and sharing this fundraiser mean the world to us.





Thank you for your love, support, and generosity. May God bless each and every one of you.